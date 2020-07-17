Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

2944 N 76th Street Available 07/21/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home in Enderis Park Neighborhood! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 21st, 2020!



APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1,115 Sqft

- Rent $ 1395

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1395

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $292

-Central A/C

- Large upstairs living area

- Washer and Dryer Available For Convenience Only

- 1.5 Car Detached Garage

- Sadly No Pets Will be Permitted at This Location

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



This single-family home features 2 spacious bedrooms with ample natural light, central a/c, and as well as a spacious living room area. Also included are a detached 1.5 garage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for your convenience - tons of cabinet space in the cute kitchen. Close to many great area restaurants, bars, and plenty of shopping options. Within walking distance to bus stops all along N 76th St lines to take you anywhere you might want to go in Milwaukee and easy access from W Lisbon Ave. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today.



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



(RLNE5867065)