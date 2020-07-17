All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 2944 N 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
2944 N 76th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2944 N 76th Street

2944 North 76th Street · (414) 797-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Enderis Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2944 N 76th Street · Avail. Jul 21

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2944 N 76th Street Available 07/21/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home in Enderis Park Neighborhood! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 21st, 2020!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 1,115 Sqft
- Rent $ 1395
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1395
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $292
-Central A/C
- Large upstairs living area
- Washer and Dryer Available For Convenience Only
- 1.5 Car Detached Garage
- Sadly No Pets Will be Permitted at This Location
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

This single-family home features 2 spacious bedrooms with ample natural light, central a/c, and as well as a spacious living room area. Also included are a detached 1.5 garage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for your convenience - tons of cabinet space in the cute kitchen. Close to many great area restaurants, bars, and plenty of shopping options. Within walking distance to bus stops all along N 76th St lines to take you anywhere you might want to go in Milwaukee and easy access from W Lisbon Ave. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today.

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 N 76th Street have any available units?
2944 N 76th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 N 76th Street have?
Some of 2944 N 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 N 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2944 N 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 N 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2944 N 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2944 N 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2944 N 76th Street offers parking.
Does 2944 N 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 N 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 N 76th Street have a pool?
No, 2944 N 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2944 N 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 2944 N 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 N 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 N 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2944 N 76th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
The North End
1551 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WI
Kenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillBay View
Yankee HillNorthpointRiverwest
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity