Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2417 W Roosevelt Dr

2417 West Roosevelt Drive · (414) 797-1819
Location

2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Garden Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2417 W Roosevelt Dr · Avail. Jun 18

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 875 Sqft
- Rent $945
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $945
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $189
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Kitchen Appliances Can Be Included for $50 Per Month
- Detached 1-Car Garage
- Sadly No Pets Will be Permitted at This Location
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Welcome home to this great 3 bedroom ranch home! This cute home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a 2 car detached garage, a nice and spacious living room, and a nice yard in a convenient location. Close to bus stops all along N Teutonia Ave and W Atkinson Ave. Easy access from W Roosevelt Drive. Do not hesitate to schedule a showing today.

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4558396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have any available units?
2417 W Roosevelt Dr has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have?
Some of 2417 W Roosevelt Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 W Roosevelt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2417 W Roosevelt Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 W Roosevelt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr does offer parking.
Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have a pool?
No, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have accessible units?
No, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 W Roosevelt Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 W Roosevelt Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
