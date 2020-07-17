2222 E Belleview Pl

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 East Side 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 302523
Open concept and updated best describe this top floor 2-bed East Side Condo. Centrally located to the University, Downer Ave, North Ave, and the Lakefront. Updated kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, new flooring throughout main living areas. 2 good-sized bedrooms with built in shelving. Water, sewer, trash, air conditioning unit and storage locker included. Coin operated laundry on 1st floor. Street parking option only. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
