Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2222 E Belleview Pl

2222 East Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Location

2222 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Murray Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 East Side 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 302523

Open concept and updated best describe this top floor 2-bed East Side Condo. Centrally located to the University, Downer Ave, North Ave, and the Lakefront. Updated kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, new flooring throughout main living areas. 2 good-sized bedrooms with built in shelving. Water, sewer, trash, air conditioning unit and storage locker included. Coin operated laundry on 1st floor. Street parking option only. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302523
Property Id 302523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5863214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 E Belleview Pl have any available units?
2222 E Belleview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 E Belleview Pl have?
Some of 2222 E Belleview Pl's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 E Belleview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E Belleview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E Belleview Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2222 E Belleview Pl offer parking?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2222 E Belleview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E Belleview Pl have a pool?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E Belleview Pl have accessible units?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E Belleview Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 E Belleview Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
