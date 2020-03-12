1918 East Lafayette Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill

Fantastic opportunity to rent one of the last condos available in prestigious Park Lafayette. This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo boasts amazing lake views from every window. The condo features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, washer/dryer, floor to ceiling windows through out and private balcony. Ensuite bathrooms and walk in closets complete both bedrooms. Nice size powder room for guests. Marble master bath has double vanity & jetted tub.The building offers 24 hour concierge, fitness center, car wash bay, community room and lovely outdoor terrace with gas grills and a fresh herb garden. Pet negotiable. Hurry! Condo INCLUDES sewer, water, trash, one indoor parking spot and storage locker priced almost $100 below the same style all inclusive on site apartment for rent



Terms: One year lease