Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:45 PM

1918 East Lafayette Pl.

1918 East Lafayette Place · (414) 935-4500
Location

1918 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Northpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic opportunity to rent one of the last condos available in prestigious Park Lafayette. This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo boasts amazing lake views from every window. The condo features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, washer/dryer, floor to ceiling windows through out and private balcony. Ensuite bathrooms and walk in closets complete both bedrooms. Nice size powder room for guests. Marble master bath has double vanity & jetted tub.The building offers 24 hour concierge, fitness center, car wash bay, community room and lovely outdoor terrace with gas grills and a fresh herb garden. Pet negotiable. Hurry! Condo INCLUDES sewer, water, trash, one indoor parking spot and storage locker priced almost $100 below the same style all inclusive on site apartment for rent

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have any available units?
1918 East Lafayette Pl. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have?
Some of 1918 East Lafayette Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 East Lafayette Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1918 East Lafayette Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 East Lafayette Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. does offer parking.
Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have a pool?
No, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 East Lafayette Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 East Lafayette Pl. has units with dishwashers.
