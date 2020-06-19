All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 130 W Concordia Ave 110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
130 W Concordia Ave 110
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

130 W Concordia Ave 110

130 West Concordia Avenue · (414) 369-2803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 West Concordia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Harawbee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 130 W Concordia Ave 110 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled house available! New floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and carpets - Large, open and bright 7 rooms 3 bed rooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped and charming front porch. Interior boasts an inviting given the size of the living room with open concept floor plan, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and floors throughout, and so much more. New Carpet throughout the house as well.

Please visit us at: www.km3mgmt.com and APPLY ONLINE NOW! 414-369-2803 (EHO)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have any available units?
130 W Concordia Ave 110 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 130 W Concordia Ave 110 currently offering any rent specials?
130 W Concordia Ave 110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 W Concordia Ave 110 pet-friendly?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 offer parking?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not offer parking.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have a pool?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not have a pool.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have accessible units?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 W Concordia Ave 110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 W Concordia Ave 110 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 W Concordia Ave 110?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
River House
1785 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53212
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St
Milwaukee, WI 53224
The Standard
2340 N Cramer St
Milwaukee, WI 53211
City Green
1100 N Cass St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity