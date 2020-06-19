130 W Concordia Ave 110

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled house available! New floors, kitchen, bathrooms, and carpets - Large, open and bright 7 rooms 3 bed rooms available! - This fantastic Victorian has just become available! The exterior features... nicely landscaped and charming front porch. Interior boasts an inviting given the size of the living room with open concept floor plan, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and floors throughout, and so much more. New Carpet throughout the house as well.



Please visit us at: www.km3mgmt.com and APPLY ONLINE NOW! 414-369-2803 (EHO)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5736434)