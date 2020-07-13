1017 S 2nd

Amenities

Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom kitchen complete with gas stove, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets; custom Closet Concepts storage unit sensibly divides the living and bedroom quarters. Spacious modern bathroom includes granite counter, cherry vanity cabinet, and bathtub. In-unit laundry can be found discreetly tucked in hall closet. Amenities included in the rent price are water, sewer, and trash. Unit is 548 sq./ft. and is available for July occupancy. No pets. Street parking only with permit.



Terms: One year lease