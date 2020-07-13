All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:46 PM

1017 S 2nd

1017 South 2nd Street · (414) 935-4500
Location

1017 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Walker's Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom kitchen complete with gas stove, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets; custom Closet Concepts storage unit sensibly divides the living and bedroom quarters. Spacious modern bathroom includes granite counter, cherry vanity cabinet, and bathtub. In-unit laundry can be found discreetly tucked in hall closet. Amenities included in the rent price are water, sewer, and trash. Unit is 548 sq./ft. and is available for July occupancy. No pets. Street parking only with permit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 S 2nd have any available units?
1017 S 2nd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 S 2nd have?
Some of 1017 S 2nd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 S 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
1017 S 2nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 S 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 1017 S 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1017 S 2nd offer parking?
No, 1017 S 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 1017 S 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 S 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 S 2nd have a pool?
No, 1017 S 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 1017 S 2nd have accessible units?
No, 1017 S 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 S 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 S 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
