Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

6709 25th Ave

6709 25th Avenue · (651) 491-4590
Location

6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143
St. Joe's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement. Garage parking for 1 car. Photos were taken during construction so please look past some of the dust!
Non-aggressive dog breeds allowed for $25 a month.
Rental Criteria:
 Completed Application which includes background, criminal and credit check ($45 application fee paid online through Avail.com). Each adult residing in the apartment must complete a separate application.
 Credit Score 670+
 Proof of Current Residency (ex: utility bill, copy of lease, copy of ID)
 Proof of Identity - Image of ID
 No Felony Convictions
 No Prior Evictions
 Income Verification
 Previous land lord contact information. (If currently renting)

Call or Text Chris @ 651-491-4590 to arrange a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 25th Ave have any available units?
6709 25th Ave has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6709 25th Ave have?
Some of 6709 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6709 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6709 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6709 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 6709 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6709 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 6709 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6709 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6709 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6709 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
