6709 25th Ave

Amenities
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement. Garage parking for 1 car. Photos were taken during construction so please look past some of the dust!
Non-aggressive dog breeds allowed for $25 a month.
Rental Criteria:
Completed Application which includes background, criminal and credit check ($45 application fee paid online through Avail.com). Each adult residing in the apartment must complete a separate application.
Credit Score 670+
Proof of Current Residency (ex: utility bill, copy of lease, copy of ID)
Proof of Identity - Image of ID
No Felony Convictions
No Prior Evictions
Income Verification
Previous land lord contact information. (If currently renting)
Call or Text Chris @ 651-491-4590 to arrange a showing.