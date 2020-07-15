6709 25th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement. Garage parking for 1 car. Photos were taken during construction so please look past some of the dust!

Non-aggressive dog breeds allowed for $25 a month.

Rental Criteria:

 Completed Application which includes background, criminal and credit check ($45 application fee paid online through Avail.com). Each adult residing in the apartment must complete a separate application.

 Credit Score 670+

 Proof of Current Residency (ex: utility bill, copy of lease, copy of ID)

 Proof of Identity - Image of ID

 No Felony Convictions

 No Prior Evictions

 Income Verification

 Previous land lord contact information. (If currently renting)



Call or Text Chris @ 651-491-4590 to arrange a showing.