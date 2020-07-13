Apartment List
/
WI
/
kenosha
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenosha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
10 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
136 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,149
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Arrow
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4826 45th Ave
4826 45th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. detached garage and large basement. This house is in a great neighborhood! Come see this house and make it your home today! Contact GRT, LLC. 8479151444. (RLNE3970034)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Red Arrow
2103 88th St
2103 88th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
Gorgeous & Very Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch waiting for the Perfect Family. Brand New 2 Car Detached Garage, Great Sized Yard with Shed. New Paint Through-out. Basement boasts Rec Room, extra room, laundry, storage and half bath.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
Results within 1 mile of Kenosha
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,196
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 5 miles of Kenosha

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Grove
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
6 Units Available
The 13th Ward
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
$1,250
1800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
River Bluff
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Slausondale
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
$659
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
School Section - Towerview
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kenosha, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenosha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKenosha 3 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with Balcony
Kenosha Apartments with GarageKenosha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenosha Apartments with Parking
Kenosha Apartments with Washer-DryerKenosha Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenosha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago