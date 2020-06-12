/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
143 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town home with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kenosha
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1135 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Avenue
914 Hillside Avenue, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH! WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA. Almost every thing location AND END UNIT This TH OFFERS a 2 Bedroom Plus one full bath and one half bath. Large Living Room with Plenty of Sun Light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
35 Harborview Drive #106
35 Harborview Drive, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1340 sqft
Coming Soon. Beautiful Lakefront Condominium! Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full baths, Furnished condo unit.
