Apartment List
/
WI
/
kenosha
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenosha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,169
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
River Bluff
18 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
$615
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
296 Pamela Ct
296 Pamela Ct, Antioch, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1370 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Main Street Townhome walk to downtown - Property Id: 301619 This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom, three story townhome features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Lewis Av
2313 Lewis Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2 Bedrooms on Lewis Av - Property Id: 44460 Spacious 2 bedrooms on Lewis Ave. Highlights are large eat-in tiled Kitchen. Large living room refinished with all laminate floors, freshly painted walls and new bath vanities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Colorado Court
3912 Colorado Court, Caledonia, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
3400 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS: (414) 909-7908... A 2 Bedroom; 1 Bath Apartment with WATER INCLUDED is ready to be leased. This unit features hardwood floors; air conditioning, with a parking spot in the back. Application process thru: www.renterswarehouse.com.....

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1951 Lawn St
1951 Lawn St, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1949 Lawn St
1949 Lawn Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kenosha, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kenosha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKenosha 3 Bedrooms
Kenosha Apartments with BalconyKenosha Apartments with GarageKenosha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenosha Apartments with Parking
Kenosha Apartments with Washer-DryerKenosha Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenosha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago