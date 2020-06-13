/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
139 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1366 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
4705 28th Ave
4705 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home for rent, FULLY remodeled - 4 BR/ 2 Bath home with finished basement and garage. A relaxing large back yard and a large front yard for the kiddos to play. No smoking, No pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Results within 1 mile of Kenosha
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3505 North Lewis Avenue
3505 North Lewis Avenue, Beach Park, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6
1447 Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer).
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hebron Avenue
1713 Hebron Avenue, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1025 sqft
RANCH IS IN GREAT LOCATION AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. LARGE BACK YARD WITH ALLEY ACCESS. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND FULL BASEMENT. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH TABLE EATING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND LOTS OF STORAGE.
Similar Pages
Kenosha Apartments with BalconyKenosha Apartments with GarageKenosha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenosha Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI