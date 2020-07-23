/
Kenosha County
95 Apartments for rent in Kenosha County, WI
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,122
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
24 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,196
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
8 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Bain Park
6121 12th Ave Lower
6121 12th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
868 sqft
Unit Lower Available 08/01/20 6121 12th Ave (Lower), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322613 Recently renovated 2 BR 1 Bath, lower unit of a duplex with foyer, sitting area, and large kitchen, ready for August move-in.
Columbus
1930 57th St Upper
1930 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
940 sqft
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 1930 57th Street (Upper), Kenosha, WI - Property Id: 322601 This beautiful 2 BR, 1 bath, 940 sq.
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.
Red Arrow
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
Grant
3528 22nd Ave
3528 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3528 22nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Nicely updated Single family - This spacious two bedroom one bath home has a nice living room leading to a large eat in kitchen W/sliding glass doors leading out to the patio,s complete with all appliances.
Uptown
300 60th St 8
300 60th St, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
Unit 8 Available 08/01/20 Trinity On The Lake - Property Id: 125740 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/300-60th-st-kenosha-wi-unit-8/125740 Property Id 125740 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5941027)
Kenosha Central Business District
300 60th St. Kenosha, WI 56
300 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
TRINITY ON THE LAKE Unit 6 - Property Id: 116914 RARE OPENING IN BEAUTIFUL, VINTAGE BUILDING. Across from Wolfenbuttel Park, Kenosha Yacht Club. Lake Michigan Beach directly across the street. Closest Apartments To Lake Michigan Beach.
Grant
1728 25th St
1728 25th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 25th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - This 3 bedroom ranch is freshly updated, with new paint and flooring. Living room with large, southern exposure window. Kitchen with newer cabinets and includes all appliances.
White Caps
10020 74th Street Unit G
10020 74th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1796 sqft
10020 74th Street Unit G Available 09/15/20 - (RLNE5916850)
Uptown
6313 27th Ave
6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
Parkside
3105 14th Lane #3A
3105 14th Lane, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3105 14th Lane #3A Available 08/07/20 Nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage! - Super nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage, large living room with sliding doors to patio.
Lincoln Park
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.
Wilson
5006 32nd Avenue
5006 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Available Now. Large vaulted ceilings in the kitchen making this a Bright and Sunny kitchen and living room. Walking distance to school and park. This townhouse is tri-level making it spacious and open. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath.
White Caps
9900 70th Street
9900 70th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1224 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in White Caps. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, shed, and garage parking.
319 E Wisconsin St. Apt. #4
319 E Wisconsin Ave, Silver Lake, WI
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
Bright and spacious, with planty of closet space Recently upgraded, spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment in Silver Lake. Close to parks and schools and major highways.
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kenosha County area include Carroll University, Lake Forest College, Wisconsin Lutheran College, William Rainey Harper College, and Alverno College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Milwaukee, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg have apartments for rent.
