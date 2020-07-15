All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4826 45th Ave

4826 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4826 45th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
Endee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. detached garage and large basement. This house is in a great neighborhood! Come see this house and make it your home today!

Contact GRT, LLC.
8479151444.

(RLNE3970034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 45th Ave have any available units?
4826 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenosha, WI.
What amenities does 4826 45th Ave have?
Some of 4826 45th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4826 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4826 45th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 45th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4826 45th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4826 45th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4826 45th Ave offers parking.
Does 4826 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 45th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 45th Ave have a pool?
No, 4826 45th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4826 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4826 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4826 45th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4826 45th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4826 45th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
