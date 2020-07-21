Amenities

18811 143rd Ct NE Available 07/01/19 Greenbrier 3 bed 2.5 bath Home. 2 car garage. 1670 SF. 2 story. Fenced yard - 18811-143rd St NE, Woodinville, WA 98072. Greenbrier Development. 3 bed,

2.5 bath. 1670 square feet.2 story. 2 car garage. Extra storage in garage. Fence backyard. All carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Living room and dining area in hardwoods. Linoleum in kitchen. bath off kitchen. Hall bath upstairs. Master bath has separate tub/shower and toilet room. Plus walk-in closet with amply wire shelves. Wagon wheel type chandelier over dining area. Large refrigerator. Sliding glass door off kitchen to fenced back yard, cement patio and grass. Door off kitchen to 2 car garage. Gas stove, hot water, furnace and fireplace. White kitchen cabinets. All appliances. Washer and Dryer for sale for $50.00. Community town square park. Northshore School District. Close to freeways and downtown Woodinville.



Approximate room sizes: Living room 25 feet by 12 feet. Dining area 12 feet by 9 feet. Kitchen eating area 9 feet by 9 feet [partially compromised by doors to backyard and door to garage]. Master bedroom 15 feet by 14 feet. Walk-in closet 9 feet by 6 feet. Second bedroom 12 feet by 11 feet with 10 foot by 2 foot closet. Third bedroom 12 feet by 12 feet with 8 foot by 2 foot closet.



Available: About July 1st. Pet possible with additional deposit. No Smoking. One year lease.



Applications: 1. Go to our web site at: www.wpirealestate.com. 2. Then click on Property Management and drop down to Current Vacancies. 3. Find the vacancy you are applying for and click Apply Now. 4. Review Criteria and Fill out the Application [$45.00 per person].

It usually takes 2-4 business days to process the application, depending on the information provided.



Directions: I-405. East on highway 522. Woodinville Duvall exit east. Right at 144th Ave NE [which is the entrance to the Greenbrier Development]. Right at NE 188th Pl., Right at 143rd Ct NE. Home on left near the end of the street.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,495.00

Last Months Rent 2,495.00 [maybe spread with good credit]

Security Deposit 1,795.00

Admin. Fee 50.00

Screen fee 45.00 [$45 per adult over 18 yrs. old]

TOTAL 4,385.00 [with good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: (206)-715-0286 Email: rschiess@wpirealestate.com



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



