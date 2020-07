Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse dog grooming area dog park e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home. Our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments are ideally located for exploring everything our charming neighborhood has to offer. Take a morning bike ride along the Sammamish River Trail then pick up everything you need to start that new herb garden at Molbaks in downtown Woodinville. When youre done, take advantage of our prime location in Washington's wine country and visit Chateau St Michelle to find the perfect wine to pair with your next meal. Whether youre a college student at the University of Washington Bothell Campus, an employee at Google or SpaceX, a growing family, or anyone in between, youll find theres always more to love at Campbell Run Apartments.