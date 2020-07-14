Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access cats allowed garage parking dog grooming area internet cafe lobby smoke-free community

Feel welcome and revitalized every time you step inside your modern luxury apartment at Woodin Creek Village Apartment Homes in Woodinville, WA. You’ll enjoy the tranquility and convenience of this thoughtfully designed community in a beautiful, walkable neighborhood ideally located near work and play.



At Woodin Creek Village, choose the ideal studio, one or two bedroom floor plan that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our high-end apartment amenities include tall ceilings and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gorgeous kitchen with its sleek granite countertops, full white, black or stainless steel appliance package, deep double sinks, generous cabinetry, eye-catching tile backsplash, and attractive large kitchen island. You’ll love the contemporary fixtures like modern lighting and elegant faucets, as well as the roomy closets and full-size in-home washer and dryer. The bathrooms feature stone countertops, large mirrors, curved shower rods, and hardwood-style flooring. The light and airy living room flows out onto your private patio or balcony, perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee and enjoying the fresh air and surrounding views.