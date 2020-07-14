All apartments in Woodinville
Woodin Creek Village

17255 135th Ave NE · (425) 559-9939
Location

17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit H303 · Avail. now

$1,540

Studio · 1 Bath · 407 sqft

Unit H201 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit H319 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath · 436 sqft

See 10+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit G418 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit C503 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit G411 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A406 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit B216 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Unit H316 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodin Creek Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
dog grooming area
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
Feel welcome and revitalized every time you step inside your modern luxury apartment at Woodin Creek Village Apartment Homes in Woodinville, WA. You’ll enjoy the tranquility and convenience of this thoughtfully designed community in a beautiful, walkable neighborhood ideally located near work and play.

At Woodin Creek Village, choose the ideal studio, one or two bedroom floor plan that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our high-end apartment amenities include tall ceilings and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gorgeous kitchen with its sleek granite countertops, full white, black or stainless steel appliance package, deep double sinks, generous cabinetry, eye-catching tile backsplash, and attractive large kitchen island. You’ll love the contemporary fixtures like modern lighting and elegant faucets, as well as the roomy closets and full-size in-home washer and dryer. The bathrooms feature stone countertops, large mirrors, curved shower rods, and hardwood-style flooring. The light and airy living room flows out onto your private patio or balcony, perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee and enjoying the fresh air and surrounding views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 (first applicant), $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renter's insurance: $9/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs each. Aggressive breeds. Breed restrictions: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita.
Parking Details: $35/month for a guaranteed but unassigned space, and $60/month for an assigned space.
Storage Details: Storage cage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodin Creek Village have any available units?
Woodin Creek Village has 33 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodin Creek Village have?
Some of Woodin Creek Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodin Creek Village currently offering any rent specials?
Woodin Creek Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodin Creek Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village is pet friendly.
Does Woodin Creek Village offer parking?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village offers parking.
Does Woodin Creek Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodin Creek Village have a pool?
No, Woodin Creek Village does not have a pool.
Does Woodin Creek Village have accessible units?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village has accessible units.
Does Woodin Creek Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodin Creek Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodin Creek Village has units with air conditioning.
