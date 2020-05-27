All apartments in Woodinville
Patagonia Village
Patagonia Village

14110 NE 179th St · (833) 768-7483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 55 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patagonia Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Patagonia Village. Our unparalleled location in Woodinville, our great collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community. Patagonia Village offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy features such as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space and upgraded appliances. Our pet-friendly Woodinville apartments feature a pool, fitness center and covered parking. Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight: 45 lbs each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Patagonia Village have any available units?
Patagonia Village has 2 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Patagonia Village have?
Some of Patagonia Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patagonia Village currently offering any rent specials?
Patagonia Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Patagonia Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Patagonia Village is pet friendly.
Does Patagonia Village offer parking?
Yes, Patagonia Village offers parking.
Does Patagonia Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Patagonia Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Patagonia Village have a pool?
No, Patagonia Village does not have a pool.
Does Patagonia Village have accessible units?
No, Patagonia Village does not have accessible units.
Does Patagonia Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patagonia Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Patagonia Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Patagonia Village does not have units with air conditioning.
