University Place, WA
5428 54th Avenue Court W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5428 54th Avenue Court W

5428 54th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
University Place
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5428 54th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/786892?source=marketing*** Come live in University Place! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available now! Complete with 2,070 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fireplace and ensuite master! Nestled in a well kept, quiet neighborhood! Minutes from Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the neutral paint &amp; flooring, the beautiful hardwood floors and white millwork throughout. The living room is first and anchored in a cozy fireplace with a spot for your t.v. and windows to allow extra natural light. Just around the corner is the fantastic kitchen! It features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in dining area. A slider door allows access to the outside. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer &amp; dryer hookups, utility sink and cabinets for storage. A convenient half bath rounds out this level. Upstairs are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The master boasts a walk-in closet and 5 piece ensuite bath with soaking tub. The fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ&#39;s and gatherings. Pets are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month&#39;s rent, deposit (equal to one month&#39;s rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have any available units?
5428 54th Avenue Court W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have?
Some of 5428 54th Avenue Court W's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 54th Avenue Court W currently offering any rent specials?
5428 54th Avenue Court W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 54th Avenue Court W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 54th Avenue Court W is pet friendly.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W offer parking?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not offer parking.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have a pool?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not have a pool.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have accessible units?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5428 54th Avenue Court W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5428 54th Avenue Court W does not have units with air conditioning.
