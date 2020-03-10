5428 54th Avenue Court W

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/786892?source=marketing*** Come live in University Place! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is available now! Complete with 2,070 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fireplace and ensuite master! Nestled in a well kept, quiet neighborhood! Minutes from Tacoma Mall with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the neutral paint & flooring, the beautiful hardwood floors and white millwork throughout. The living room is first and anchored in a cozy fireplace with a spot for your t.v. and windows to allow extra natural light. Just around the corner is the fantastic kitchen! It features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and eat-in dining area. A slider door allows access to the outside. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer & dryer hookups, utility sink and cabinets for storage. A convenient half bath rounds out this level. Upstairs are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The master boasts a walk-in closet and 5 piece ensuite bath with soaking tub. The fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings. Pets are negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.