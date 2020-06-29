Amenities

5120 52nd St West Available 05/01/19 Fantastic 5-Bedroom In University Place!

Rent: $2,900.00

Available: 5/1/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,900.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



This is a new Home and Street. Actual address is 5120 52nd St. W. University Place WA. 98467.



From Orchard St., turn West on 51st St. West, South on 51st. Ave. Ct. West, West on 52nd St. W. Home in 2nd on the left.



Relax on your country front porch of this fantastic 5-Bedroom Home & enjoy the deluxe Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, abundant pantry space, huge island & rich slab granite counters, it will bring out the gourmet cook in you. This home offers an open concept with 5th bedroom & 3/4 bath on the main floor. Top floor offers spacious master suite with 5 piece bath & 3 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom, plus a large bonus room that would make for a great home theatre.



Sorry, this home has a firm no pet policy.



