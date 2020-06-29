Grandview Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to premium shopping, fine dining, schools, and entertainment. If these are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. Let Grand View Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement in the surrounding Tacoma area! We are a pet-friendly community.



Enjoy the spectacular views from your apartment. Built to be equally beautiful and functional, our four floor plans offer spacious layouts and an impressive list of apartment amenities. All-electric kitchens, balconies and patios, carpeted floors, dishwasher, extra storage, microwave, mini blinds, plank flooring, refrigerator, secured entry, and in-home washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace are available in select apartment homes.



Grand View Apartments amenities are second-to-none. Our community features assigned parking, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, high-speed internet access, on-call and on-site maintenance. This location provides convenient access to public transportation, shopping, and numerous public parks close by. Visit today and discover why we offer the sought-after lifestyle University Place, Washington is known for!