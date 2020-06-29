All apartments in University Place
Find more places like
Grandview Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
Grandview Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Grandview Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2709 84th Avenue Court West · (253) 263-1183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Current Special! - Lease Now and Get One Month Free! Please call for details.
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 38 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 16 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to premium shopping, fine dining, schools, and entertainment. If these are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. Let Grand View Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement in the surrounding Tacoma area! We are a pet-friendly community.

Enjoy the spectacular views from your apartment. Built to be equally beautiful and functional, our four floor plans offer spacious layouts and an impressive list of apartment amenities. All-electric kitchens, balconies and patios, carpeted floors, dishwasher, extra storage, microwave, mini blinds, plank flooring, refrigerator, secured entry, and in-home washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace are available in select apartment homes.

Grand View Apartments amenities are second-to-none. Our community features assigned parking, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, high-speed internet access, on-call and on-site maintenance. This location provides convenient access to public transportation, shopping, and numerous public parks close by. Visit today and discover why we offer the sought-after lifestyle University Place, Washington is known for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per adult
Deposit: $350 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grandview Apartments have any available units?
Grandview Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grandview Apartments have?
Some of Grandview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Current Special! - Lease Now and Get One Month Free! Please call for details.
Is Grandview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Apartments offers parking.
Does Grandview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grandview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Apartments have a pool?
No, Grandview Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grandview Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Grandview Apartments has accessible units.
Does Grandview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Grandview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Grandview Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 2 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Place Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College