All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 4316 68th Avenue Court West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
4316 68th Avenue Court West
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

4316 68th Avenue Court West

4316 68th Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4316 68th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Make yourself at home in this upgraded beauty features an open floorplan with formal and informal dining & living rooms, butler pantry, Chef's kitchen, office, hardwoods, and perfect size yard & patio. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite w/ fireplace, soaking tub, updated bath and private balcony! Laundry is up w/ 3 add'l bedrooms and bonus/media room. You'll love the neighborhood & proximity to UP Schools, Shops, Golf, etc. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have any available units?
4316 68th Avenue Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have?
Some of 4316 68th Avenue Court West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 68th Avenue Court West currently offering any rent specials?
4316 68th Avenue Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 68th Avenue Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 68th Avenue Court West is pet friendly.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West offer parking?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not offer parking.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have a pool?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not have a pool.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have accessible units?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 68th Avenue Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 68th Avenue Court West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer
University Place Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College