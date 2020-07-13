104 Apartments for rent in University Place, WA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Place apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University Place
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.
Results within 1 mile of University Place
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
60 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4814 S 49th St
4814 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
920 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House in Tacoma.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of University Place
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
8 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,328
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
11 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:17am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
14 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
City Guide for University Place, WA

"The land was not the arctic waste commonly envisioned, but a fertile paradise; Puget Sound, said one rhapsodic report, was 'the Mediterranean of the Northwest.'" (-David Lavender)

Situated right on the shores of Puget Sound, University Place is a small suburban city with a great mix of businesses, homes, and recreational areas. Directly beside Tacoma, Washington, it is easy to move by bus or car from the beaches and parks of UP to the restaurants, shopping malls, and nightclubs of Tacoma. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University Place, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Place apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

