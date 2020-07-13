104 Apartments for rent in University Place, WA with parking
"The land was not the arctic waste commonly envisioned, but a fertile paradise; Puget Sound, said one rhapsodic report, was 'the Mediterranean of the Northwest.'" (-David Lavender)
Situated right on the shores of Puget Sound, University Place is a small suburban city with a great mix of businesses, homes, and recreational areas. Directly beside Tacoma, Washington, it is easy to move by bus or car from the beaches and parks of UP to the restaurants, shopping malls, and nightclubs of Tacoma. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Place apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.