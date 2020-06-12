/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University Place, WA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
935 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you've found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of University Place
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West End
9 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West End
54 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
North Lakewood
12 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Lakewood
2 Units Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of University Place
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West End
17 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
21 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Southern Pines
8219 29th Avenue Ct S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
849 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Southern Pines Apartments are s are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
24 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
