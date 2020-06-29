All apartments in Sumner
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

715 Thompson Street

715 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Thompson Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
715 Thompson Street Available 06/15/20 APPLICATION APPROVED -Sumner craftsman home Available june 15th, 2020 ! 3 bedroom 1 bath plus huge basement for gym or storage! A must see!!! - APPLICATION APPROVED - Welcome home to this delightful new to the rental market! Great location downtown Sumner near the Sounder Train Station, schools, and parks. Short term rental lease. Small town feel yet close to everything! Light and bright living room with hardwood floors and a decor fireplace, great space. there are two bedrooms on the main floor and a huge bedroom upstairs with an attached den or office area. Large country kitchen with eating area. Huge basement area estimated 1000 sq.ft extra for storage and or gym area, move things into the basement thru a larger window portal area. Full access to the screened in yard area (no access to the locked area behind home) you have access to the detached garage area with storage shelves and remote for access - Washer and Dryer hook ups onsite. Please drive by the home location and if you are interested in the next steps lets tour this lovely home... Call Misty to view this lovely home 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, NO dogs, cats are considered only case by case, Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease agreement.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5161918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Thompson Street have any available units?
715 Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 715 Thompson Street have?
Some of 715 Thompson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Thompson Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 Thompson Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 Thompson Street offers parking.
Does 715 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 715 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
