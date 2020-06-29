Amenities

715 Thompson Street Available 06/15/20 APPLICATION APPROVED -Sumner craftsman home Available june 15th, 2020 ! 3 bedroom 1 bath plus huge basement for gym or storage! A must see!!! - APPLICATION APPROVED - Welcome home to this delightful new to the rental market! Great location downtown Sumner near the Sounder Train Station, schools, and parks. Short term rental lease. Small town feel yet close to everything! Light and bright living room with hardwood floors and a decor fireplace, great space. there are two bedrooms on the main floor and a huge bedroom upstairs with an attached den or office area. Large country kitchen with eating area. Huge basement area estimated 1000 sq.ft extra for storage and or gym area, move things into the basement thru a larger window portal area. Full access to the screened in yard area (no access to the locked area behind home) you have access to the detached garage area with storage shelves and remote for access - Washer and Dryer hook ups onsite. Please drive by the home location and if you are interested in the next steps lets tour this lovely home... Call Misty to view this lovely home 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, NO dogs, cats are considered only case by case, Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease agreement.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



