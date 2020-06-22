All apartments in Sumner
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

228 Mountain Circle Dr

228 Mountain Circle Drive · (253) 830-5160 ext. 403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA 98390

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228 Mountain Circle Dr · Avail. now

$2,483

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
• Rent: $2,483.00
• Available: Now
• Security Deposit: $2,483.00
• Renters Insurance Required
• $250.00 Admin Fee

Description:
Location, Location, Location, right in Sumner! This 3-Bedroom home has all the space you'll need. 1-car attached garage with work space and a detached 3-car garage on three lots. Enjoy the large 3/4 acre, flat yard and the extra large partially covered patio. Inside new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallway. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace during the cold months and the air conditioning during the hot months. Work in the King County area, walk to the Sounder Train, just minuets from the home.

Our pet policy allows for 2 pets, 70 Lbs Max.

You don’t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

Spinnaker Property Management
253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5849225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have any available units?
228 Mountain Circle Dr has a unit available for $2,483 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have?
Some of 228 Mountain Circle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Mountain Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
228 Mountain Circle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Mountain Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 228 Mountain Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumner.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 228 Mountain Circle Dr does offer parking.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Mountain Circle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have a pool?
No, 228 Mountain Circle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 228 Mountain Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Mountain Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Mountain Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Mountain Circle Dr has units with air conditioning.
