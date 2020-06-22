228 Mountain Circle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

• Rent: $2,483.00

• Available: Now

• Security Deposit: $2,483.00

• Renters Insurance Required

• $250.00 Admin Fee



Description:

Location, Location, Location, right in Sumner! This 3-Bedroom home has all the space you'll need. 1-car attached garage with work space and a detached 3-car garage on three lots. Enjoy the large 3/4 acre, flat yard and the extra large partially covered patio. Inside new hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and hallway. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet space. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace during the cold months and the air conditioning during the hot months. Work in the King County area, walk to the Sounder Train, just minuets from the home.



Our pet policy allows for 2 pets, 70 Lbs Max.



You don’t want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



