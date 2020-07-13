/
37 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
47 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
4 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
7469 Barbie Street
7469 N Barbie St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1875 sqft
Welcome Home! - You will not want to miss out on this wonderful home in Legacy Place in Coeur d’Alene. This home boasts approximately 1875 square feet of living space, and includes an attached garage, fenced back yard, and fireplace.
Waterford
3414 Thorndale Loop
3414 West Thorndale Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1472 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895522)
319 N 19th St
319 North 19th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
319 N 19th St Available 08/07/20 Recently Remodel 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with Garage & Fenced Backyard - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy life near downtown Coeur
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.
Garden Park
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and
1409 14th St
1409 North 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
1409 14th St Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Unit w/Garage in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks,
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Coeur D Alene Place
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
6310 N Centennial Dr
6310 North Centennial Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1495 sqft
6310 N Centennial Dr Available 08/05/20 Great 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in a Fantastic Neighborhood! - Welcome home! If you are looking for a great home in West Coeur d' Alene and close to everything, you’ve found it! Enjoy lovely walks or bike rides on
Garden Park
914 E Garden Ave
914 East Garden Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1502 sqft
914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered
1479 E Peggy Lp
1479 East Peggy Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Freshly Remodeled Two Bed Two Bath Duplex in CDA! - This home is centrally located in Coeur d'Alene off of Peggy Loop.
317 N 19th St
317 North 19th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
317 N 19th St Available 08/07/20 Downtown 3 Bedroom Duplex with Garage & Fenced Backyard - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy life near downtown Coeur d’Alene.
3139 N 13th St
3139 North 13th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Freshly updated 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Coeur d'Alene
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
