pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1190 sqft
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Cliff Cannon
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Apartments
210 Simpson-Parkway, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1150 sqft
Welcome to The Boulder Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E.
12019 South Clear Lake Road, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2124 sqft
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. Available 07/31/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, custom-built 3-story home with 75 Feet of private waterfront on Clear Lake! Have fun skiing, boating, and fishing. Right next to NW Trek Wildlife Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Hills
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Five Mile Prairie
2804 West Rogers Court
2804 West Rogers Court, Spokane County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2950 sqft
Great Five Mile area home near Prairie View Elementary school and new Mead Middle school. Large yard with garden area, deck and sprinkler system. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
5524 N Bemis St.
5524 North Bemis Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,645
5524 N Bemis St. Available 07/23/20 5 BED, 2 BATH HOME w/ 2 CAR GARAGE - NORTHWEST SPOKANE - SMALL DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Emerson Garfield
1715 W. York Ave.
1715 West York Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
872 sqft
1715 W. York Ave. Available 08/21/20 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ GAS HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR!! DOG FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is please to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a great location. Close to shopping, schools and dining.
