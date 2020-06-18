All apartments in Spokane
1317 South Garfield Street
1317 South Garfield Street

1317 South Garfield Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1555301
Location

1317 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA 99202
Rockwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely older home in charming South Hill neighborhood w/main floor unit available immediately! 2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom, hard wood floors, high ceilings, formal dining room, built ins, stainless steel appliances in kitchen w/ updated flooring and counter tops. Washer/dryer provided, Covered front porch, on street parking, and the water, sewer, and garbage is included. No pets please. 12 month lease.

For a virtual showing please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555301?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 South Garfield Street have any available units?
1317 South Garfield Street has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 South Garfield Street have?
Some of 1317 South Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 South Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 South Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 South Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 1317 South Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1317 South Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 1317 South Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 1317 South Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 South Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 South Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 1317 South Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 South Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 South Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 South Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 South Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
