Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*The main floor living room has wall-mounted A/C unit

*Dining area off the living room with sliding doors to a paved patio

*The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space

*Upstairs includes three large bedrooms and a full bathroom

*Bedrooms have extra large closets

*Basement level with carpeted family/bonus room

*Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and storage room

*Electric heating

*Additional parking or RV parking

*Single car attached garage with opener

*Updated energy-efficient vinyl windows

*Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system

*Small dog negotiable upon approval with additional fees



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant