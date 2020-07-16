All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 12:10 PM

721 115th ST SW, DD202

721 115th Street Southwest · (206) 850-3945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

721 115th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 721 115th ST SW, DD202 · Avail. now

$1,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONLY $1990 for 1400SQFT CONDO 3BR,2BA,one parking space. 3/30/19 1:30 to 2:00 PM Open House - Great well maintained community, this New carpet and New paint large condo unit has 3Bes, 2BA, one detached garage and one assigned parking space. Large bedrooms, the Master bedroom has its private bathroom and w/Slider to Deck. Two closets, double sinks.Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fan. In Entertainment Center has hardwood entry, gas fireplace. This unit has Deck w/ Storage overlooks Nature Reserve.
Close to Boeing Hwy 99 and I-5.
Entrance to Condos is on 112th Just East of HWY 99 off I-5 N. Take 128th Exit L to 4th N to 112 L to 8th PL W.
Pet is case by case
Move in cost:
Application fee: $50 per person
First Month Rent: $1990
Security Deposit: $1990
Last Month Rent: $1990
Please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment
The Large Condo will be available in April, 2019.

(RLNE3814185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have any available units?
721 115th ST SW, DD202 has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have?
Some of 721 115th ST SW, DD202's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 115th ST SW, DD202 currently offering any rent specials?
721 115th ST SW, DD202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 115th ST SW, DD202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 is pet friendly.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 offer parking?
Yes, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 offers parking.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have a pool?
No, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 does not have a pool.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have accessible units?
No, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 does not have accessible units.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 115th ST SW, DD202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 115th ST SW, DD202 does not have units with air conditioning.
