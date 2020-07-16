721 115th ST SW, DD202

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONLY $1990 for 1400SQFT CONDO 3BR,2BA,one parking space. 3/30/19 1:30 to 2:00 PM Open House - Great well maintained community, this New carpet and New paint large condo unit has 3Bes, 2BA, one detached garage and one assigned parking space. Large bedrooms, the Master bedroom has its private bathroom and w/Slider to Deck. Two closets, double sinks.Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fan. In Entertainment Center has hardwood entry, gas fireplace. This unit has Deck w/ Storage overlooks Nature Reserve.

Close to Boeing Hwy 99 and I-5.

Entrance to Condos is on 112th Just East of HWY 99 off I-5 N. Take 128th Exit L to 4th N to 112 L to 8th PL W.

Pet is case by case

Move in cost:

Application fee: $50 per person

First Month Rent: $1990

Security Deposit: $1990

Last Month Rent: $1990

Please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment

The Large Condo will be available in April, 2019.



(RLNE3814185)