Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

13013 E Gibson Rd #L222 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and tile accents, custom millwork/mantel. Slider to deck. Formal dining room. Kitchen nicely appointed with built-in microwave, Maple cabinets and a breakfast bar. Laundry closet with full sized W/D. Master bedroom with custom closet and continental bath. Designer paint colors. Extra storage closet. 2 assigned parking spots. Double pane windows. Great location. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.



(RLNE4246098)