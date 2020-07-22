All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

13013 E Gibson Rd #L222

13013 East Gibson Road · No Longer Available
Location

13013 East Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
13013 E Gibson Rd #L222 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful, 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and tile accents, custom millwork/mantel. Slider to deck. Formal dining room. Kitchen nicely appointed with built-in microwave, Maple cabinets and a breakfast bar. Laundry closet with full sized W/D. Master bedroom with custom closet and continental bath. Designer paint colors. Extra storage closet. 2 assigned parking spots. Double pane windows. Great location. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.

(RLNE4246098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

