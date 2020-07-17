All apartments in Snohomish County
Find more places like 12906 8th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
12906 8th Ave W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 AM

12906 8th Ave W

12906 8th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12906 8th Avenue West, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated 2 bedroom condo in the Homestead community in Everett. New carpet and Paint throughout. Newly updated lighting, The living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and slider to a balcony with storage. The master bedroom includes an Attached Bath with Newer Vanity and Gorgeous Floors. Community features include a pool, hot tub, cabana and athletic court. Convenient location with easy access to I-5. This unit has been very well maintained. Just of of 128th in Everett the location is perfect for the daily commuter or anyone who loves living near the best Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment that Everett as to offer. Water/Sewer/Garbage are all included in the monthly rent charge. Two parking spaces are provided for this unit. One in front and one in the covered area. Self Access Showings are available for Contact Free Viewings! Schedule a showing today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,485 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay (Electric,Gas) , Water/Sewer/Garbage
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,495 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,495 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Pantry in Kitchen, Community Pool, Storage unit, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Wood burning Fireplace, Stainless Steel dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12906 8th Ave W have any available units?
12906 8th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 12906 8th Ave W have?
Some of 12906 8th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12906 8th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
12906 8th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12906 8th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 12906 8th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 12906 8th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 12906 8th Ave W offers parking.
Does 12906 8th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12906 8th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12906 8th Ave W have a pool?
Yes, 12906 8th Ave W has a pool.
Does 12906 8th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 12906 8th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 12906 8th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12906 8th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 12906 8th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 12906 8th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Helm
101 128th Street
Everett, WA 98208
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAMarysville, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WALake Stevens, WAMukilteo, WABothell West, WA
Kenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WANorth Lynnwood, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WAMonroe, WASilver Firs, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College