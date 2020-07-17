12906 8th Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Updated 2 bedroom condo in the Homestead community in Everett. New carpet and Paint throughout. Newly updated lighting, The living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and slider to a balcony with storage. The master bedroom includes an Attached Bath with Newer Vanity and Gorgeous Floors. Community features include a pool, hot tub, cabana and athletic court. Convenient location with easy access to I-5. This unit has been very well maintained. Just of of 128th in Everett the location is perfect for the daily commuter or anyone who loves living near the best Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment that Everett as to offer. Water/Sewer/Garbage are all included in the monthly rent charge. Two parking spaces are provided for this unit. One in front and one in the covered area. Self Access Showings are available for Contact Free Viewings! Schedule a showing today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,485 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay (Electric,Gas) , Water/Sewer/Garbage

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,495 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,495 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Pantry in Kitchen, Community Pool, Storage unit, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Wood burning Fireplace, Stainless Steel dishwasher