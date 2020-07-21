12604 11th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bdrm (or 4bdrm w/bonus rm), Never been lived in, 5pc master bath, Great Room, A/C, Silver Lake, 2 car garage - Never been lived in, corner lot, former model home!!! Well built home w/cement planked siding. Great room floor plan downstairs w/gas fireplace, kitchen island & dining room. Den/office downstairs has French doors. Enormous master suite w/ 5pc master bath & walk in closet. Upstairs bdrm (or bonus room) is big enough to be a 2nd mstr bdrm. Upgrades include: A/C heat pump, ceiling speakers in living room & mstr bdrm, wood blinds. 2 car attached garage. Min's to Silver Lake, McCollum Park, Mill Creek Town Center, Park n Ride, I-5, 405.



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease. Security Damage Deposit of $ 2550 is fully refundable. Pets are conditionally approved. Non smoking property. Renters insurance is required. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.



(RLNE5094288)