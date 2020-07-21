All apartments in Snohomish County
Snohomish County, WA
12604 11th Dr SE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

12604 11th Dr SE

12604 11th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

12604 11th Drive Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bdrm (or 4bdrm w/bonus rm), Never been lived in, 5pc master bath, Great Room, A/C, Silver Lake, 2 car garage - Never been lived in, corner lot, former model home!!! Well built home w/cement planked siding. Great room floor plan downstairs w/gas fireplace, kitchen island & dining room. Den/office downstairs has French doors. Enormous master suite w/ 5pc master bath & walk in closet. Upstairs bdrm (or bonus room) is big enough to be a 2nd mstr bdrm. Upgrades include: A/C heat pump, ceiling speakers in living room & mstr bdrm, wood blinds. 2 car attached garage. Min's to Silver Lake, McCollum Park, Mill Creek Town Center, Park n Ride, I-5, 405.

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease. Security Damage Deposit of $ 2550 is fully refundable. Pets are conditionally approved. Non smoking property. Renters insurance is required. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant must verify all information to their own satisfaction.

(RLNE5094288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

