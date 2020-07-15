All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:31 PM

10524 - 14th Drive S.E.

10524 14th Dr SE · (425) 602-1175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2313 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March. Over 2300 Sq Ft, featuring two spacious master suites, one on ground floor with slider to private patio.

Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counters, abundant storage and roomy center island. Upper level has 2nd master suite with attached bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, guest bath & laundry area round out top floor. End unit with 2-car attached garage, total of 4 parking spaces. Owner is firm on no pets.

Full month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application provided after viewing property.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have any available units?
10524 - 14th Drive S.E. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have?
Some of 10524 - 14th Drive S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
10524 - 14th Drive S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. offers parking.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have a pool?
No, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have accessible units?
No, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10524 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
