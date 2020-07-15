10524 - 14th Drive S.E.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities: in unit laundry, patio/balcony, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances
Property Amenities: parking garage

Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March. Over 2300 Sq Ft, featuring two spacious master suites, one on ground floor with slider to private patio.



Spacious open floor plan on second level with large gourmet kitchen that boasts Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counters, abundant storage and roomy center island. Upper level has 2nd master suite with attached bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, guest bath & laundry area round out top floor. End unit with 2-car attached garage, total of 4 parking spaces. Owner is firm on no pets.



Full month's rent and security deposit + $100.00 lock fee moves you in! Tenant pays all utilities. Application provided after viewing property.



No Pets Allowed



