10517 - 14th Drive S.E.

Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.



Floor plan provides a great-room style main living area with lots of natural light, opens to spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lots of storage and slider to private balcony. Top floor features nice sized master bedroom with attached bath, second bedroom, full sized guest bath and laundry area. Third bedroom is located on ground floor and accessed thru garage, perfect for office, den or play room with a slider to private patio and small fenced yard. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, Owner is firm on no pets.



Tenant pays all utilities. Move in funds include one months rent, sec deposit and $100 lock fee. Shown by appointment only.



For information Contact Judy Bradley at 425-602-1175 or judybradley@cbbain.com



*photo's may be of similar unit with same floorplan



No Pets Allowed



