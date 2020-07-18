All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10517 - 14th Drive S.E.

10517 14th Dr SE · (425) 602-1175
Location

10517 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.

Floor plan provides a great-room style main living area with lots of natural light, opens to spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lots of storage and slider to private balcony. Top floor features nice sized master bedroom with attached bath, second bedroom, full sized guest bath and laundry area. Third bedroom is located on ground floor and accessed thru garage, perfect for office, den or play room with a slider to private patio and small fenced yard. Attached single car garage, total of 2 parking spaces. Sorry, Owner is firm on no pets.

Tenant pays all utilities. Move in funds include one months rent, sec deposit and $100 lock fee. Shown by appointment only.

For information Contact Judy Bradley at 425-602-1175 or judybradley@cbbain.com

*photo's may be of similar unit with same floorplan

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have any available units?
10517 - 14th Drive S.E. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have?
Some of 10517 - 14th Drive S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
10517 - 14th Drive S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. offers parking.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have a pool?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have accessible units?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10517 - 14th Drive S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
