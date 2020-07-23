All apartments in Shoreline
20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812

20301 19th Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20301 19th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Shoreline Village neighborhood in Shoreline, WA. This unit is near to and from Downtown Mountlake Terrace so most errands can be done easily on foot.

Its cozy and bright interior features polished flooring, big windows with blinds, and glass doors. The lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal (owner can provide a microwave if tenants need it). The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and showers furnished its bathrooms. It has installed electric heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for your laundry convenience. It comes with 2 covered carports with storage.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet (however, there might be restrictions as per HOA pet policy). Smoking is prohibited, though.

The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for trash, water, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 75

Nearby parks: Veterans Memorial Park, Terrace Creek Park, and Ballinger Lake Park.

Bus lines:
347 - 0.1 mile
331 - 0.1 mile
342 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5972535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have any available units?
20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have?
Some of 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 currently offering any rent specials?
20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 is pet friendly.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 offer parking?
Yes, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 offers parking.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have a pool?
No, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 does not have a pool.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have accessible units?
No, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 does not have accessible units.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812 has units with air conditioning.
