20301 19th Ave NE Unit 812

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in a Very Walkable rated Shoreline Village neighborhood in Shoreline, WA. This unit is near to and from Downtown Mountlake Terrace so most errands can be done easily on foot.



Its cozy and bright interior features polished flooring, big windows with blinds, and glass doors. The lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal (owner can provide a microwave if tenants need it). The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and showers furnished its bathrooms. It has installed electric heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for your laundry convenience. It comes with 2 covered carports with storage.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet (however, there might be restrictions as per HOA pet policy). Smoking is prohibited, though.



The tenant pays for electricity, cable, and Internet. The landlord will be responsible for trash, water, sewage, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 75



Nearby parks: Veterans Memorial Park, Terrace Creek Park, and Ballinger Lake Park.



Bus lines:

347 - 0.1 mile

331 - 0.1 mile

342 - 0.1 mile



