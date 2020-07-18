18319 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker

AVAILABLE JULY 15TH!



Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in a serene setting. Located far off street with a great private yard (fenced on 3 sides). Wood floors in living room, dining area, and bedroom. Gas heat. Updated floors and countertop in kitchen, along with side-by-side fridge (ice maker not hooked up). Washer and dryer (gas) included. Off-street parking. Tenants responsible for yard.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. $100 discount on July and August rent! 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



