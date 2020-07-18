All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 27 2019 at 6:46 PM

18319 Ashworth Ave N

18319 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

18319 Ashworth Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Meridian Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JULY 15TH!

Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in a serene setting. Located far off street with a great private yard (fenced on 3 sides). Wood floors in living room, dining area, and bedroom. Gas heat. Updated floors and countertop in kitchen, along with side-by-side fridge (ice maker not hooked up). Washer and dryer (gas) included. Off-street parking. Tenants responsible for yard.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. $100 discount on July and August rent! 12 month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
18319 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 18319 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18319 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
18319 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18319 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18319 Ashworth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 18319 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18319 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 18319 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 18319 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18319 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18319 Ashworth Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18319 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
