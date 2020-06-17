17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

Magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms CONDO property rental in a serene neighborhood in Shoreline.



The cozy and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors throughout the home, a stone fireplace, and amazing views of the surrounding area thanks to the 2 relaxing balconies, patio, and yard.



The lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar is complete with granite countertops, wooden cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The bedrooms are nice and bright which is great for unwinding. It includes an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as forced-air heating installed for climate control. The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, cable, internet, landscaping, and HOA fees.



It has an attached 2-car garage with extra storage. This a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Enjoy community amenities like the shared pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis court!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Northcrest Park and Hamlin Park.



