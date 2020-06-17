All apartments in Shoreline
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101

17934 23rd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17934 23rd Lane Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Hurry! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms CONDO property rental in a serene neighborhood in Shoreline.

The cozy and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors throughout the home, a stone fireplace, and amazing views of the surrounding area thanks to the 2 relaxing balconies, patio, and yard.

The lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar is complete with granite countertops, wooden cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The bedrooms are nice and bright which is great for unwinding. It includes an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as forced-air heating installed for climate control. The tenant is responsible for electricity. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, cable, internet, landscaping, and HOA fees.

It has an attached 2-car garage with extra storage. This a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Enjoy community amenities like the shared pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis court!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Northcrest Park and Hamlin Park.

(RLNE5832131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have any available units?
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have?
Some of 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 currently offering any rent specials?
17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 is pet friendly.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 offer parking?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 does offer parking.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have a pool?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 has a pool.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have accessible units?
No, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 does not have accessible units.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17934 23rd Ln NE Unit H101 has units with air conditioning.
