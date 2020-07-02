1727 NE 146th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Shoreline Townhouse with great fenced yard - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/04fff2c0cf



Light filled with vaulted ceiling in living room, large dining room, granite counters in kitchen, charming yard and 1 car garage. Home is on quiet street too! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom. Economical hot water heating system with individual thermostats for each room. Located close to 145th with great access to public transportation.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



