15224 5th Ave. NE

Amenities

NEW PRICE!! Fabulous Home in Awesome Shoreline Location with Large Fenced Back Yard!! - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Shoreline, super-convenient to I-5 and bus line. Hardwood floors throughout main level, nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with separate entry has a huge bonus room, laundry area and second bathroom. Plenty of room to also use part of the basement space for a 3rd bedroom area! Located on a large lot and set back from the street for privacy. Home has a heat pump system, so you have A/C for those hot summer days! Lawn care is included with the rent! Washer and dryer included. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today!



