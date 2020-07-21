All apartments in Shoreline
15224 5th Ave. NE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

15224 5th Ave. NE

15224 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15224 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!! Fabulous Home in Awesome Shoreline Location with Large Fenced Back Yard!! - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Shoreline, super-convenient to I-5 and bus line. Hardwood floors throughout main level, nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with separate entry has a huge bonus room, laundry area and second bathroom. Plenty of room to also use part of the basement space for a 3rd bedroom area! Located on a large lot and set back from the street for privacy. Home has a heat pump system, so you have A/C for those hot summer days! Lawn care is included with the rent! Washer and dryer included. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5113135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have any available units?
15224 5th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 15224 5th Ave. NE have?
Some of 15224 5th Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 5th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
15224 5th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 5th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15224 5th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 15224 5th Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15224 5th Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 15224 5th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 15224 5th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 5th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15224 5th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15224 5th Ave. NE has units with air conditioning.
