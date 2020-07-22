4257 S 166th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Seatac - Charming rambler style home located on the east side of Seatac Airport. Close to everything: highway, restaurants, grocery stores, Southcenter mall yet quiet with a private driveway and deck/backyard. 3 large bedrooms, living room, fireplace and kitchen upstairs with two full bathrooms. Lots of extra space in the basement with family room, bonus room, workshop, and utility room.



First and security of equal amount due at time of move in. $40 application fee per adult over the age of 18. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care. Pets conditional with nonrefundable $300 pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE3873111)