21416 35th Ave S

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access

Furnished suite, located in the downstairs of a beautiful home - Large bedroom with king size bed, dresser with television, closet space, seating area with chairs, and French doors to your private patio with barbeque and patio furniture. You also have a spacious full bathroom, and nook with provided mini fridge and microwave. In the shared common area, you have a spacious living room with television, desk, and bar for entertaining that includes a range and sink. You also have access to the shared utility room with full size washer and dryer.



This suite comes with designated parking space down the long private driveway, right in front of the path to your well-lit private entrance. This is a beautifully maintained home with professional landscaping and ADT alarm. This is a great location, with quick access to I5 and a 30 minute commute to downtown Seattle, 5 minutes from the light rail at Angle Lake station, and only 10 minutes from the Seatac Airport!



Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, internet, and power. (no cable)



This is a 12 month lease, but may be available for shorter term lease, inquire for details. Call today to schedule a private showing at (206) 824-3733!



