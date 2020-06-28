All apartments in SeaTac
SeaTac, WA
21416 35th Ave S
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

21416 35th Ave S

21416 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

21416 35th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fire pit
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished suite, located in the downstairs of a beautiful home - Large bedroom with king size bed, dresser with television, closet space, seating area with chairs, and French doors to your private patio with barbeque and patio furniture. You also have a spacious full bathroom, and nook with provided mini fridge and microwave. In the shared common area, you have a spacious living room with television, desk, and bar for entertaining that includes a range and sink. You also have access to the shared utility room with full size washer and dryer.

This suite comes with designated parking space down the long private driveway, right in front of the path to your well-lit private entrance. This is a beautifully maintained home with professional landscaping and ADT alarm. This is a great location, with quick access to I5 and a 30 minute commute to downtown Seattle, 5 minutes from the light rail at Angle Lake station, and only 10 minutes from the Seatac Airport!

Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, internet, and power. (no cable)

This is a 12 month lease, but may be available for shorter term lease, inquire for details. Call today to schedule a private showing at (206) 824-3733!

(RLNE5125452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21416 35th Ave S have any available units?
21416 35th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 21416 35th Ave S have?
Some of 21416 35th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21416 35th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
21416 35th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21416 35th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 21416 35th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 21416 35th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 21416 35th Ave S offers parking.
Does 21416 35th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21416 35th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21416 35th Ave S have a pool?
No, 21416 35th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 21416 35th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 21416 35th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 21416 35th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 21416 35th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21416 35th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 21416 35th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
