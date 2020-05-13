20024 30th AVE S Unit #S4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking playground

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This pleasing 2 beds, 1 bath, unfurnished, apartment (ground level, 1 flr. area) home property rental in the city of SeaTac, Washington can be yours today!



It comes with 2 parking spots (assigned, #S4). The lovely interior is furnished with hardwood and tile flooring to give a cozy ambiance. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in its lovely kitchen with a smooth quartz countertop, refrigerator, and oven/range. There are shared (card-operated) washer and dryer available along with an electric heater. It has a landlord-maintained yard and a balcony. No pets and no smoking, sorry.



Tenant pays trash, sewage, water, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landscaping, meanwhile, will be taken care of by the landlord. The playground is just a block away from the apartment and its near public transportation stops/hub, too. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Valley Floor Community Park, Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, Stoneway Park, and Valley Ridge Park.



Bus lines:

A Line - 0.1 mile

635 - 0.2 mile

180 - 0.8 mile

156 - 0.8 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5643611)