Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

20024 30th AVE S Unit #S4

20024 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

20024 30th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This pleasing 2 beds, 1 bath, unfurnished, apartment (ground level, 1 flr. area) home property rental in the city of SeaTac, Washington can be yours today!

It comes with 2 parking spots (assigned, #S4). The lovely interior is furnished with hardwood and tile flooring to give a cozy ambiance. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals in its lovely kitchen with a smooth quartz countertop, refrigerator, and oven/range. There are shared (card-operated) washer and dryer available along with an electric heater. It has a landlord-maintained yard and a balcony. No pets and no smoking, sorry.

Tenant pays trash, sewage, water, electricity, cable, and Internet. The landscaping, meanwhile, will be taken care of by the landlord. The playground is just a block away from the apartment and its near public transportation stops/hub, too. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Valley Floor Community Park, Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, Stoneway Park, and Valley Ridge Park.

Bus lines:
A Line - 0.1 mile
635 - 0.2 mile
180 - 0.8 mile
156 - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

