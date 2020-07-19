19017 46th Ave S

Amenities
Easy to maintain single family home in SeaTac! Cozy 1bd, 1ba house includes private parking and yard. Privately located down a long driveway with reserved parking and yard. Home has W/D hookups. Pets possible with prior approval. Some restrictions may apply.
YEAR BUILT: 1962
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Bow Lake | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Odyssey - the Essential School
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer/Dryer Hookups
PARKING
Off-Street
HEATING
Gas
UTILITIES INCLUDED
None
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1145 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY ? Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
