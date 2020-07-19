All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19017 46th Ave S

19017 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

19017 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82ac53c0f8 ----
Easy to maintain single family home in SeaTac! Cozy 1bd, 1ba house includes private parking and yard. Privately located down a long driveway with reserved parking and yard. Home has W/D hookups. Pets possible with prior approval. Some restrictions may apply.

YEAR BUILT: 1962

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Bow Lake | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Odyssey - the Essential School

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer/Dryer Hookups

PARKING
Off-Street

HEATING
Gas

UTILITIES INCLUDED
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1145 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY ? Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

