19017 46th Ave S

Easy to maintain single family home in SeaTac! Cozy 1bd, 1ba house includes private parking and yard. Privately located down a long driveway with reserved parking and yard. Home has W/D hookups. Pets possible with prior approval. Some restrictions may apply.



YEAR BUILT: 1962



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Bow Lake | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Odyssey - the Essential School



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer/Dryer Hookups



PARKING

Off-Street



HEATING

Gas



UTILITIES INCLUDED

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1145 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY ? Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

? Pet is possible with prior approval

? Pet must be over 2 years old

? Pet must neutered or spayed

? Pet must be and under 30lbs

? No aggressive breeds

? Other restrictions may apply

? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



