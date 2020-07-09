16655 35th Ave S

Amenities

Approved application 5/24. Charming 3+ bedroom in McMicken Heights! - 5/24 Approved application, sorry. Enjoy life in this full of charm 1940's, 1 1/2-story home in McMicken Heights! This 3+- bedroom, 1-Bathroom home has a large living room and a family room, both with fireplaces in which to enjoy cozy evenings. 2 bedrooms, one with access to the back yard from one of the rooms, are on the main floor and there is a large "dorm" bedroom upstairs with built-in drawers on two walls. Also upstairs is a loft room with a built-in bed frame and another set of built-in drawers. One can also access the large back yard from the family room through the sliding glass door. That yard has had new fencing built along the north side, offers some fruit trees and a huge concrete patio. There is also a freestanding shed for yard tools and storage. Home comes with washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, range top, wall oven and refrigerator. Close to light rail, transit, schools, shopping, freeways and SeaTac Airport.

Terms are 1-year lease, with 1st months rent $1,950 and deposit $2,100; $40 application fee per adult to apply. Pets are case by case with additional deposit. Sorry, No Smoking! Please contact Ron Thompson at cell 253-740-9397 for details or a private showing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



(RLNE1961455)