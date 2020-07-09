All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

16655 35th Ave S

16655 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

16655 35th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Approved application 5/24. Charming 3+ bedroom in McMicken Heights! - 5/24 Approved application, sorry. Enjoy life in this full of charm 1940's, 1 1/2-story home in McMicken Heights! This 3+- bedroom, 1-Bathroom home has a large living room and a family room, both with fireplaces in which to enjoy cozy evenings. 2 bedrooms, one with access to the back yard from one of the rooms, are on the main floor and there is a large "dorm" bedroom upstairs with built-in drawers on two walls. Also upstairs is a loft room with a built-in bed frame and another set of built-in drawers. One can also access the large back yard from the family room through the sliding glass door. That yard has had new fencing built along the north side, offers some fruit trees and a huge concrete patio. There is also a freestanding shed for yard tools and storage. Home comes with washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, range top, wall oven and refrigerator. Close to light rail, transit, schools, shopping, freeways and SeaTac Airport.
Terms are 1-year lease, with 1st months rent $1,950 and deposit $2,100; $40 application fee per adult to apply. Pets are case by case with additional deposit. Sorry, No Smoking! Please contact Ron Thompson at cell 253-740-9397 for details or a private showing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult [18 and over] application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE1961455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16655 35th Ave S have any available units?
16655 35th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 16655 35th Ave S have?
Some of 16655 35th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16655 35th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
16655 35th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16655 35th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 16655 35th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 16655 35th Ave S offer parking?
No, 16655 35th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 16655 35th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16655 35th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16655 35th Ave S have a pool?
No, 16655 35th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 16655 35th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 16655 35th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 16655 35th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16655 35th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 16655 35th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 16655 35th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
