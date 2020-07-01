All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

909 223rd Ct NE

909 223rd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

909 223rd Court Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Sammamish - Beautiful one level rambler located in a quiet Sammamish cul-de-sac. Spacious, open living areas with high vaulted ceilings and windows that let in lots of natural light. Fully fenced back yard with deck for private enjoyment. Fresh coat of paint and new carpets throughout.

First and security deposit of equal amount, $40 application fee for each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, No pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3856427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 223rd Ct NE have any available units?
909 223rd Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 909 223rd Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
909 223rd Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 223rd Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE offer parking?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE have a pool?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 223rd Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 223rd Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

