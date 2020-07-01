909 223rd Ct NE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Sammamish - Beautiful one level rambler located in a quiet Sammamish cul-de-sac. Spacious, open living areas with high vaulted ceilings and windows that let in lots of natural light. Fully fenced back yard with deck for private enjoyment. Fresh coat of paint and new carpets throughout.



First and security deposit of equal amount, $40 application fee for each adult. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking, No pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



