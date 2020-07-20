Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 Available 07/16/19 Free Rent JulyMove in special - Two Bedroom Condo Bordeaux - 2 bed/2 bath condo in Bordeaux with view of grounds and lots of natural light. New interior paint, high grade carpet and cozy gas fireplace with tile surround. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and ample storage. Private patio overlooks open grass area with walking trails. Amenities include clubhouse, pools, hot tub & fitness center. One covered parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. Award winning Lake WA schools. Minutes away from Met Market, YMCA pool and library.

Go to www.rentseattle.com for details on how to apply

Email contact: teamlisa@rpapm.com

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent and security deposit required for move in.

Non-smoking. $45 non-ref applicant. fee paid by each 18+ y/o



-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/72dce9a039

- Questions: Call Lisa Casal 206-577-0581



(RLNE4111789)