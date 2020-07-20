All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:27 AM

710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204

710 240th Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

710 240th Way SE, Sammamish, WA 98074
Vintage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 Available 07/16/19 Free Rent JulyMove in special - Two Bedroom Condo Bordeaux - 2 bed/2 bath condo in Bordeaux with view of grounds and lots of natural light. New interior paint, high grade carpet and cozy gas fireplace with tile surround. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and ample storage. Private patio overlooks open grass area with walking trails. Amenities include clubhouse, pools, hot tub & fitness center. One covered parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. Award winning Lake WA schools. Minutes away from Met Market, YMCA pool and library.
Go to www.rentseattle.com for details on how to apply
Email contact: teamlisa@rpapm.com
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent and security deposit required for move in.
Non-smoking. $45 non-ref applicant. fee paid by each 18+ y/o

-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/72dce9a039
- Questions: Call Lisa Casal 206-577-0581

(RLNE4111789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have any available units?
710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have?
Some of 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 currently offering any rent specials?
710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 is pet friendly.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 offer parking?
Yes, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 offers parking.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have a pool?
Yes, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 has a pool.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have accessible units?
No, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 - 240th Way SE Unit# E204 does not have units with air conditioning.
