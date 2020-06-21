All apartments in Sammamish
594 241st Ln SE

594 241st Lane Southeast · (480) 371-4977
Location

594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98074
Vintage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317

Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright dining area! Sun-filled living room w/ gas Fire Place, high ceilings & slider that leads to a private deck overlooking expansive greenbelt! Beautiful master suite & bath w/ large walk-in closet! Attached garage! New carpet! A/C! Clubhouse, pool, exercise room, Jacuzzi & trails! Lake Washington Schools! Close to YMCA, Temple and Middle school.
Water, Sewer monthly charges, clubhouse, pool, exercise room and Jacuzzi access included in the rent
For Showing Contact: ShaliniSurana121@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293317
Property Id 293317

(RLNE5833689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

