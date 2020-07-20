525 225th Ln NE #D106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Sammamish 1BR Condo Walk to Everything! - Sun filled corner unit with large covered patio, ideally placed next to expansive open courtyard in sought after Saxony. You are walking distance to the large retail area including multiple restaurants, groceries stores and services. The new Met Market and expansive new retail area is a quick 2 minutes away!



These condos are beautiful inside & out. Enter through secure building gate and welcome home. Well designed floor plan lives large, including galley kitchen with gas range, granite slab breakfast bar, tile floor and convenient laundry room with full size washer/dryer. The large dining room also works as office. The spacious living room that opens out to an entertainment size covered patio for year round enjoyment. The generously sized bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has private access to the nicely appointed main bath. Additional features include energy efficient gas radiant heat, lots of oversized windows and natural light, newer carpet, storage closet in the hallway just outside your unit, plus another LARGE storage unit in garage below. This condo includes 1 reserved parking space right up front. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.



Great commuter location for reaching anywhere on the Eastside. Easy access to both I-90 and 520 as well as the Issaquah Highlands Transit Center.



For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



Terms: 1st month rent of $1500 plus security deposit of $1500 security deposit due at lease signing. Prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional security; no smoking. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with non-refundable $40 per adult screening fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4080675)