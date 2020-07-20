All apartments in Sammamish
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
525 225th Ln NE #D106
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

525 225th Ln NE #D106

525 225th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

525 225th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Sammamish 1BR Condo Walk to Everything! - Sun filled corner unit with large covered patio, ideally placed next to expansive open courtyard in sought after Saxony. You are walking distance to the large retail area including multiple restaurants, groceries stores and services. The new Met Market and expansive new retail area is a quick 2 minutes away!

These condos are beautiful inside & out. Enter through secure building gate and welcome home. Well designed floor plan lives large, including galley kitchen with gas range, granite slab breakfast bar, tile floor and convenient laundry room with full size washer/dryer. The large dining room also works as office. The spacious living room that opens out to an entertainment size covered patio for year round enjoyment. The generously sized bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has private access to the nicely appointed main bath. Additional features include energy efficient gas radiant heat, lots of oversized windows and natural light, newer carpet, storage closet in the hallway just outside your unit, plus another LARGE storage unit in garage below. This condo includes 1 reserved parking space right up front. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in rent.

Great commuter location for reaching anywhere on the Eastside. Easy access to both I-90 and 520 as well as the Issaquah Highlands Transit Center.

For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: 1st month rent of $1500 plus security deposit of $1500 security deposit due at lease signing. Prefer no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with additional security; no smoking. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with non-refundable $40 per adult screening fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4080675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have any available units?
525 225th Ln NE #D106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have?
Some of 525 225th Ln NE #D106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 225th Ln NE #D106 currently offering any rent specials?
525 225th Ln NE #D106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 225th Ln NE #D106 pet-friendly?
No, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 offer parking?
Yes, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 offers parking.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have a pool?
No, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 does not have a pool.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have accessible units?
No, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 225th Ln NE #D106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 225th Ln NE #D106 does not have units with air conditioning.
