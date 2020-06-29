4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Waterfront Property in desirable location - Enjoy this gorgeous waterfront property with stunning panoramic views. Upon entry you are greeted with an open concept living room that features gleaming hardwood floors, and plenty of natural light. Kitchen is fully equipped with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other noteworthy features include spacious masterbath, formal dining, full length deck (great for entertaining), fenced backyard, 3 car garage, and so much more. Each floor has it's own private bedroom and bath. This expansive, and sunny property offers a picturesque canvas to play, relax, entertain or watch the eagles soar. Book a tour today. Animals accepted on a case by case basis, all utilities covered by tenant. Lease agreement through May, 2021.



(RLNE5417835)