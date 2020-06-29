All apartments in Sammamish
4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075

4257 East Lake Sammamish Shore Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4257 East Lake Sammamish Shore Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Waterfront Property in desirable location - Enjoy this gorgeous waterfront property with stunning panoramic views. Upon entry you are greeted with an open concept living room that features gleaming hardwood floors, and plenty of natural light. Kitchen is fully equipped with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other noteworthy features include spacious masterbath, formal dining, full length deck (great for entertaining), fenced backyard, 3 car garage, and so much more. Each floor has it's own private bedroom and bath. This expansive, and sunny property offers a picturesque canvas to play, relax, entertain or watch the eagles soar. Book a tour today. Animals accepted on a case by case basis, all utilities covered by tenant. Lease agreement through May, 2021.

(RLNE5417835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have any available units?
4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have?
Some of 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 currently offering any rent specials?
4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 is pet friendly.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 offer parking?
Yes, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 offers parking.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have a pool?
No, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 does not have a pool.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have accessible units?
No, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4257 E Lake Sammamish Shore Lane, Sammamish 98075 does not have units with air conditioning.
